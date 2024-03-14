Zelensky To Volunteer Fighters: Your Courage Preserves National Independence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Ukrainian volunteer fighters for their courage that preserves national independence.

He said this in a post on Facebook on Ukrainian Volunteer Fighters Day, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of state, "today is the day of those who made their choice at a crucial time for Ukraine -- a choice to protect our country and people."

"Our deepest respect to all Ukrainians whose courage preserves national independence! May the memory of all who gave their lives for Ukraine be blessed and eternal. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

CinC Syrskyi thanks volunteer soldiers for defending Ukraine

On March 14, Ukraine marks Ukrainian Volunteer Fighters Day.

The Verkhovna Rada introduced the holiday on January 17, 2017 to honor the courage and heroism of the defenders of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, promote the further strengthening of the patriotic spirit in society, and increase public attention and care for members of voluntary formations.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine