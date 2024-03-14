Nigeran unions refuses IMF, World Bank independency

(MENAFN) Government workers, traders, and students in Nigeria took to the streets in nationwide protests on Tuesday, organized by the National Labor Congress (NLC), to demand action on the country's deepening economic crisis. Central to their grievances is the call to halt borrowing from international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which, according to the NLC, are exacerbating Nigeria's economic challenges.



During the protests in the capital, Abuja, NLC President Joe Ajaero emphasized the widespread hunger and economic hardship facing Nigerians. Rising living and transportation costs, compounded by the removal of fuel subsidies as part of budget deficit reduction measures, have made basic necessities increasingly unaffordable for many citizens. The devaluation of the local currency, the naira, has further fueled inflation, reaching nearly 30 percent last month, the highest level in almost three decades, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.



The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) previously declared an indefinite strike last October in response to the government's failure to address escalating living costs. The strike was suspended after President Bola Tinubu announced wage increases for lower-paid state employees, including raising the minimum wage to 55,000 naira (USD71). However, labor unions allege that the government has not fulfilled its commitments, including providing financial support to vulnerable households as agreed upon.



The protests underscore growing frustration with the government's handling of the economic crisis and highlight the urgent need for measures to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians.



Critics argue that continued reliance on IMF and World Bank loans only perpetuates the cycle of economic dependence and exacerbates the country's financial challenges.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976867