Study shows exceeding 50 percent of Africans without internet

(MENAFN) A recent report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) sheds light on the digital landscape in Africa, highlighting a significant disparity in internet access compared to other regions globally. According to the ITU's Facts and Figures 2023 study, less than 40 percent of individuals residing in Africa have access to the internet, marking a decline from previous years when the figure was around 40 percent. This stark contrast underscores Africa's status as having the lowest internet penetration in the world.



While global connectivity has been on the rise, with approximately 67 percent of the world's population currently online, Africa continues to lag behind in internet adoption. The report emphasizes that disparities in digital access persist, leaving many individuals in low-income countries disconnected from the digital world.



The study attributes the poor connectivity in Africa to various factors, including prolonged power outages and insufficient digital infrastructure coverage. These challenges hinder efforts to bridge the digital divide and limit opportunities for economic development and social inclusion across the continent.



Furthermore, the ITU findings indicate that not only do fewer people in low-income countries have internet access, but those who are connected also tend to use less data. This highlights the need for targeted interventions and investments to enhance digital infrastructure and promote equitable access to the internet, particularly in underserved regions like Africa.

