Arab League: Arab-European, Int'l Conf. Necessary For Peace In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 14 (KUNA) -- An Arab-European Conference gathering parties involved in the Middle East peace process is a necessity to achieve just peace for Palestinians, said the Arab League on Thursday.

A statement by the Arab League said that this affirmation came during the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abdul-Gheit's reception of Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who is in Cairo as part of his regional tour.

The statement added that there was an idea to hold a peace conference in Spain to achieve the two-state solution and find a political horizon for the Palestinians.

Latest developments in the Israeli occupation's military onslaught on the Gaza Strip was touched upon during the meeting, it indicated, saying that Abul-Gheit expressed gratitude towards Spain's human and just stance with the Palestinians against Israeli brutality.

It went on to say that Abul-Gheit called for strong and effective measures to stop the Israeli inhumane military campaign against the Palestinians, affirming that the West had given a greenlight for Israelis to enact their evil deeds.

The statement also relayed the Spanish Foreign Minister's calls for a sustainable and immediate ceasefire to protect human lives in Gaza and elsewhere in Palestine.

He also reiterated Spain's eagerness to recognize the independence of the state of Palestine with Abul-Gheit calling upon him to reflect such sentiment within the EU. (end)

