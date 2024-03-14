69 Palestinians Martyred, 110 Injured In Israeli Occupation Massacres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 14 (KUNA) -- Some 69 Palestinians fell martyred and 110 others suffered injuries in Israeli occupation attacks on the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, Palestinian health authorities announced on Thursday.

The Israeli occupation committed seven new massacres in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, as the Israeli occupation prevented the medical teams from reaching the victims, they said in a press statement.

The death toll of the Israeli occupation's aggression on the enclave has thus soared to 31,341 and the number of injuries has hit 73,134, it added. (end)

