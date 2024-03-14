Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 20 Palestinians In W. Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces have arrested 20 Palestinians in the West Bank, including previously released prisoners.

Ministry of Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs said in a press release that the arrests were concentrated in the governorates Al-Khalil (Hebron) and Jericho, and the rest of the arrests took place in different governorates in the West Bank.

According to the release, the detainees were subject to severe beatings, threats against detainees and their families, as well as widespread vandalism and destruction of their houses.

The total number of Palestinian detainees since the 7th of October has gone up to about 7,585, including those arrested from homes and at checkpoints and those who had to turn themselves in under pressure.

The Zionist entity continues to carry out the crimes of enforced disappearances against Palestinians in Gaza after 160 days of aggressions and genocides, according to the release.

The Israeli occupation refuses to provide human rights agencies with any data regarding the prisoners' fate and places of detention, including the martyrs. (pickup previous)

