JCC Initiates Ramadan Meal Distribution In Gaza

Amman, March 14 (Petra) - The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) initiated the distribution of hot Ramadan iftar meals in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).President of the JCC, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, said the meal distribution marks the commencement of a campaign launched by the commercial and service sector.In a statement issued on Thursday, Tawfiq elaborated that, through daily coordination with the JHCO, food supplies will be dispatched in the form of prepared meals throughout the holy month.Additionally, parcels containing essential food items will be distributed, aiming to alleviate the hardships faced by the Gazan population amidst the backdrop of relentless Israeli aggression that has adversely impacted every facet of their lives, he added.He commended the humanitarian and national role assumed by the commercial and service sector in fostering social solidarity during the holy month.