India, UK talk about stalled free trade deal

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak engaged in discussions on Tuesday regarding the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between their respective countries. Despite their commitment to working towards a mutually beneficial trade deal, reports indicate that negotiations remain deadlocked as both sides struggle to find common ground.



In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi described the conversation with Sunak as productive, emphasizing the need to achieve a trade agreement that benefits both nations. Similarly, Prime Minister Sunak's office underscored the importance of reaching an ambitious outcome on goods and services, highlighting the mutual interest in a favorable deal for both parties.



Negotiations for the FTA, which have been ongoing since 2001, have encountered obstacles primarily due to differing priorities and demands from both sides. The United Kingdom government reportedly seeks more favorable conditions, including tariff reductions on goods exported to India. However, Indian companies are hesitant to offer import-duty concessions without reciprocal measures, such as easier temporary movement of Indian professionals to the United Kingdom for business purposes.



One of the key points of contention revolves around tariff reductions on high-tariff goods like automobiles and whiskey, along with requests for liberalization in financial and legal services.



Additionally, the United Kingdom is advocating for strict Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) rules to provide additional protection to pharmaceutical companies.



As negotiations continue, the challenge remains in finding a balance that addresses the interests and concerns of both India and the United Kingdom while paving the way for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

