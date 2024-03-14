Ongoing Ukraine crisis of 2022 poised to usher significant geopolitical shift away from unipolarity towards more balanced, multipolar global order

(MENAFN) The ongoing Ukraine crisis of 2022 is poised to usher in a significant geopolitical shift away from unipolarity towards a more balanced and multipolar global order. Just as the events of 9/11 reshaped American foreign policy towards global expansionism, the Ukraine crisis is challenging the dominance of traditional Western narratives, offering space for alternative power centers to assert themselves with non-Western perspectives.



For India, renowned for its policy of strategic autonomy and adept balancing acts, the emergence of multipolarity aligns favorably with its strategic interests. In a unipolar world, India faces the risk of being ensnared in the agenda of the hegemonic power, potentially undermining its own sovereignty. However, within a multipolar framework, India can navigate its foreign relations by engaging with various stakeholders on different issues, thus maintaining its autonomy and strategic flexibility.



The Ukrainian crisis has also exposed cracks in the Western-led liberal international order, highlighting the limitations of unilateral actions taken by Western powers. Despite claims that the crisis impacts the entire world, the imposition of unilateral sanctions by Western governments has led to economic repercussions felt globally, raising questions about the efficacy and relevance of the liberal international order.



In this evolving geopolitical landscape, India's diplomatic finesse and ability to balance relations with multiple powers will play a crucial role. As the world transitions towards multipolarity, India stands poised to leverage the opportunities presented by the shifting global dynamics, ensuring its strategic interests are safeguarded while contributing to the emergence of a more balanced and inclusive international order.

