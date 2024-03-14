Confiscating Russian assets could possibly destroy Euroclear

(MENAFN) Euroclear, the primary clearing house in the European Union holding hundreds of billions in frozen Russian funds, could be at risk of severe financial ramifications if lawsuits are filed over the use of these assets to support Ukraine, a senior European Union official has warned. The repercussions of such legal action could extend beyond Euroclear, posing a threat to the stability of the entire global financial system.



Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict two years ago, Western nations have frozen approximately USD300 billion in Russian central bank assets. Euroclear, based in Brussels, holds a substantial portion of these assets, totaling around EUR191 billion (USD205 billion). Amid discussions of utilizing profits from frozen Russian assets to support Kiev, the European Union is considering expediting the release of the first tranche of up to EUR3 billion to Ukraine as early as July.



However, concerns have emerged regarding potential retaliatory measures by Russia if the frozen funds are expropriated. The Russian central bank could retaliate by seizing approximately EUR33 billion of Euroclear-held assets in the national securities depository in Moscow. Additionally, Russia may pursue legal action to seize Euroclear funds held in depositories located in Hong Kong and Dubai.



In light of these threats, the European Union is contemplating withholding a portion of the frozen assets as a precautionary measure to safeguard Euroclear and prevent financial instability. While the intention remains to transfer the withheld funds to Ukraine once the conflict concludes, maintaining a significant reserve in Euroclear is deemed essential to mitigate potential legal claims and uphold financial stability.



Amid escalating tensions and legal uncertainties surrounding the frozen Russian assets, Euroclear finds itself at the center of a complex geopolitical and financial challenge, with the potential to impact global financial markets and stability.

