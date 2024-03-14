Putin cancels nationalization of Danone Russia

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree to reverse the nationalization of French food giant Danone's local business in Russia, as reported in a document published on the legal acts portal on Wednesday.



The recent decree modifies a document published in July 2023, which had initially placed the shares of Danone Russia, controlled by the French parent company Produits Laitiers Frais Est Europe, under temporary state management. At that time, over 83 million Danone Russia shares were transferred to state control.



The provisions of the previous decree have now been rescinded, although the rationale behind this decision has not been disclosed. This move comes amid recent speculation surrounding Danone's potential sale of its operations in Russia to local dairy company Vamin Tatarstan.



According to reports from the Financial Times, the proposed deal between Danone and Vamin Tatarstan was contingent upon several approvals, including those from Russia's Agriculture Ministry and a special government subcommittee responsible for authorizing exits by Western companies. Notably, the transaction price reportedly reflected a significant discount of 56 percent from the business's market value.



Following the reversal of the nationalization decree, Danone has agreed to continue supporting the rebranded entity, now known as Life & Nutrition, until the end of July next year. This support aims to facilitate the localization of production for certain ingredients, ensuring the maintenance of the high product quality valued by Russian consumers.

