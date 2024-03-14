Nearly 30 percent of Gen-Z US women classify as LGBTQ

(MENAFN) According to the latest Gallup annual survey released on Wednesday, there has been a notable rise in the number of young American women identifying as LGBTQ, with over 28 percent of women in the Generation Z cohort embracing this identity.



Gallup has been monitoring changes in sexual identity among Americans since 2012, and the results from their recent survey indicate a significant shift. The proportion of adults identifying as LGBTQ has doubled since then, rising from 3.5 percent to 7.6 percent.



The data further highlights that each successive generation is increasingly more likely to identify as LGBTQ compared to the previous one. Among Generation Z individuals, born between 1997 and 2012, more than one in five identify as LGBTQ. This is a stark increase compared to millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, where less than one in ten identified as LGBTQ.



In the 2024 survey, the majority of LGBTQ-identifying Gen-Z women selected the 'bisexual' identity, comprising 20.7 percent of respondents. Additionally, 5.4 percent identified as lesbians, while 2.1 percent identified as transgender. Among Gen-Z men, 10.6 percent identified as LGBTQ, with bisexual individuals making up the largest portion at 6.9 percent, followed by gay men at 2.8 percent.



Comparatively, only 5.4 percent of millennial men and 12.4 percent of millennial women identified as LGBTQ. The survey also revealed that older Americans were more likely to identify as gay or lesbian rather than bisexual or transgender.



Overall, Gallup's findings show that bisexual individuals constitute the majority within the LGBTQ community, representing 57.3 percent of LGBTQ-identifying adults. It's important to note that there was some overlap in identities, as respondents were allowed to select multiple categories in the survey.

