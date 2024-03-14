(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused NATO of harboring a secret agenda for deploying troops in Ukraine, alleging that French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks hint at a plot to partition the country. Zakharova asserted during a press briefing in Moscow that Macron's proposal to send NATO soldiers into Ukraine reflects broader territorial aspirations among some NATO members.



According to Zakharova, Macron's suggestion, initially met with public disavowal by most NATO members, signals a hidden agenda aimed at dividing Ukraine. She argued that NATO's reluctance to invite Ukraine into the alliance stems from the requirement for all members to recognize Ukraine's borders, which not all NATO countries are willing to do. This, Zakharova claims, underscores NATO's readiness to occupy and partition Ukraine under the guise of countering Russian influence.



Zakharova emphasized that the idea of sending NATO troops into Ukraine serves as a warning to those who rely on NATO for their security, highlighting what she perceives as a deceptive approach by NATO members. She suggested that discussions about Ukraine's future within NATO are being used as a pretext for advancing hidden territorial agendas rather than genuine security concerns.



Furthermore, Zakharova alleged that there is ongoing "moral preparation" in both NATO countries and Ukraine for the potential partition of the country, with some politicians openly discussing such outcomes. She cautioned against placing trust in NATO, warning that the alliance's actions may not align with the interests of Ukraine or regional stability.



Overall, Zakharova's statements reflect Russia's suspicions about NATO's intentions in Ukraine and its broader geopolitical objectives in the region. The allegations of a hidden agenda for deploying troops underscore the complex dynamics surrounding the Ukraine conflict and the role of international actors in shaping its outcome.

