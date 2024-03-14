Russian army demolishes Ukrainian helicopters

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russian forces had successfully destroyed two Ukrainian Mi-8/17 military-transport helicopters at a temporary airfield in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, the helicopters were targeted as they made a supply stop near the village of Novopavlovka, located approximately 46 kilometers from the front line.



Drone footage released by the Russian military depicted three Mi-8/17 helicopters lined up alongside a dirt road, accompanied by a supply truck and another vehicle. The temporary airfield was then struck by cluster munitions, resulting in the disabling of two helicopters.



Subsequently, the damaged aircraft were destroyed by direct hits from guided projectiles. However, one helicopter managed to evade destruction, along with the supply truck.



Additional footage circulating online suggested that the supply truck, possibly carrying unguided air-launched rockets, sought refuge in a nearby hangar. However, the hangar was later targeted and hit by a guided aerial bomb, as depicted in the video.



While the Defense Ministry in Moscow identified the destroyed helicopters as Mi-8s, further details were not provided. However, it was observed that at least one of the aircraft appeared to be a Russian-made Mi-17V-5, some of which were acquired by Washington in the early 2010s for the Afghan military before being transferred to Ukraine in mid-2022. The surviving helicopter appeared to be an older, Soviet-made Mi-8MT aircraft.

