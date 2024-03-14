Denmark contemplates conscript women

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities amid growing security concerns in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Denmark is contemplating expanding its conscription program to include women, potentially making it the latest Scandinavian nation to do so. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the initiative in Copenhagen, framing it as a step towards achieving gender equality within the country's armed forces.



Currently, Denmark's military consists of approximately 13,700 troops, with 9,000 professional soldiers and 4,700 conscripts undergoing training. The proposed expansion seeks to increase the number of conscripts to 5,000 and make both men and women subject to compulsory military service.



Under existing Danish law, all able-bodied men are required to serve about four months in the military, although not all are conscripted due to the availability of volunteers. Female volunteers currently make up around 25 percent of the short-term forces in Denmark.



The plan entails enacting a new conscription law by 2025, with implementation scheduled for 2026. Newly recruited troops will undergo five months of training, followed by six months of operational service.



Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized the need for a broader recruitment base that includes individuals of all genders, citing the evolving security landscape in the region. While Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen acknowledged that Russia does not currently pose a direct threat to Danish security, he emphasized the importance of proactive measures to safeguard against potential future risks.



The proposed expansion of conscription to include women reflects Denmark's commitment to maintaining a robust defense posture and ensuring gender equality in its armed forces, positioning the country to address emerging security challenges effectively.

