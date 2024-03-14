Yahsat and e& UAE to bring satellite connectivity to standard smartphones

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 14 March 2024: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, and e& UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to this MoU, e& UAE is set to become the first telecom operator to partner with Yahsat under its Direct-to-Device (D2D) strategy.



The collaboration includes exploring various initiatives and projects concerning Yahsat’s planned D2D ecosystem to enable voice, texting, and data satellite connectivity for standard smartphones. Through this partnership, e& UAE and Yahsat will work together on a range of innovative projects aimed at revolutionising satellite connectivity.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO, Yahsat, said: “We are delighted to announce our MoU with e& UAE, a leading global telecom operator, as the first of many agreements we hope to reach with key industry players as part of our D2D strategy. We are discussing a whole host of areas where we aim to collaborate, which includes developing the ecosystem as part of our recently launched D2D strategy – Project SKY.”



Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said: “This partnership with Yahsat unlocks a new era of global connectivity. We're proud to be the first operator to join Yahsat's D2D vision and leverage our networks to bring seamless, anytime-anywhere connectivity to people everywhere. This is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and realising our shared vision of a connected future.”



The partnership will see the two companies joining forces on Yahsat ‘s planned Low Earth Orbit (LEO) D2D system, which is designed to provide seamless connectivity (including voice, texting, and data) for standard smartphones. This technology will offer unprecedented levels of connectivity and accessibility for users around the world.



The collaboration is the latest step in the implementation of Yahsat’s D2D strategy that seeks to empower standard smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices with advanced satellite capabilities in an ecosystem of services and applications that can be accessed anywhere in the world.





