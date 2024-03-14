Estonia won’t rule out transferring troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has sparked controversy by declining to provide assurances to the parliament regarding the deployment of the Baltic nation's ground forces to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. This refusal comes amid mounting tensions in the region, with French President Emmanuel Macron advocating for all possible measures to thwart Russian advances.



While Estonia and Lithuania have displayed interest in sending soldiers to Ukraine, Kallas has refrained from offering categorical guarantees against such actions. Responding to inquiries during a parliamentary session, Kallas emphasized the fluid nature of geopolitical circumstances, stating, "I do not make such promises, because circumstances may change."



She further highlighted the complexity of defining interference, noting that even military assistance to Ukraine could be perceived as such by Russia.



Acknowledging Russia as a direct threat, Kallas affirmed Estonia's solidarity with Ukraine but clarified that the country's involvement would primarily focus on training Ukrainian troops rather than direct military intervention. This distinction, she asserted, aims to mitigate potential misinterpretations and semantic confusion surrounding Estonia's stance in the conflict.



Estonia, a former Baltic republic of the Soviet Union, has been a member of the United States-led NATO military alliance since 2004, alongside other Eastern European countries. Kallas's remarks come at a time of heightened uncertainty and geopolitical maneuvering, with NATO countries grappling with how to respond effectively to Russia's assertive actions in Ukraine.



As tensions escalate and the specter of conflict looms, Kallas's refusal to rule out the possibility of deploying troops underscores the complexity and sensitivity of the situation, raising questions about the role of NATO members in the ongoing crisis and the broader implications for regional security and stability.

