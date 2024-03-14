Russia rejects Switzerland ‘peace conference’

(MENAFN) In a clear stance, Moscow has announced its refusal to engage in a proposed peace conference on the Ukraine conflict, even if extended an official invitation, according to statements from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.



The announcement comes in response to recent reports suggesting efforts by China and Switzerland to involve Russia in the peace talks. Switzerland had earlier declared its intentions to organize a peace summit, tentatively scheduled for summer, with details regarding participants and specifics yet to be disclosed. However, Ukraine has asserted that Russia can only attend if it agrees in advance to a set of preconditions.



Zakharova emphasized that the proposed forum is expected to center around Ukrainian President Zelensky's peace formula, which Moscow views as laden with unrealistic demands, including the withdrawal of Russian troops to Ukraine's 1991 borders and the imposition of accountability and reparations on Russia. Furthermore, she criticized the agenda for including provisions on various issues such as food, nuclear safety, and humanitarian concerns, while neglecting to address legitimate Russian interests.



Characterizing the conference as a continuation of unsuccessful meetings in the Copenhagen format, Zakharova expressed doubt over Switzerland's suitability as a neutral platform for peace efforts, citing the loss of Bern's neutral status. Moscow's reluctance to engage underscores the complexity and contentious nature of efforts to mediate the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the challenges in finding common ground and resolving the ongoing crisis.

