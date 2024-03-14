South Korea defense leader commands scheme to murder Kim Jong-un

(MENAFN) In a significant development underscoring South Korea's preparedness for potential conflict with North Korea, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik has directed the country's Army Special Warfare Command to devise a plan for swiftly eliminating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other top officials in Pyongyang in the event of renewed hostilities on the Korean peninsula.



The directive, issued during Shin's visit to the commando unit southeast of Seoul, emphasizes the imperative of readiness and proactive measures to counter potential aggression from North Korea. Shin underscored the critical role of the Army Special Warfare Command as a key component of South Korea's defense doctrine, known as the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) strategy, aimed at delivering a decisive blow to the enemy leadership in the event of an attack.



The KMPR doctrine forms part of South Korea's broader defense strategy, which includes preemptive measures to thwart North Korean missile launches and intercept missiles in flight.



Shin's visit to the special forces command coincides with the ongoing joint military exercise dubbed "Freedom Shield" with the United States military, aimed at enhancing readiness and coordination between the allies.



The exercises have drawn criticism from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has characterized them as provocative acts and rehearsals for invasion. The tensions between the two Koreas persist, rooted in decades of unresolved conflict since the Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a formal peace agreement.



Amidst the heightened tensions, South Korea's special forces have been engaged in drills focused on infiltrating key command facilities and disrupting enemy operations, underscoring the preparedness of South Korean forces to counter various provocations from the North. The Army Special Warfare Command has affirmed its commitment to swiftly suppress and retaliate against any hostile actions, including terrorist attacks, ensuring the security and defense of South Korea against potential threats from its northern neighbor.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976734