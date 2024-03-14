PUMA Celebrates the Launch of an All-Time Classic Style Shoe

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Global sports and apparel giant PUMA launched the Palermo, its newest offering bringing comfort and elegance to its GCC lineup of footwear apparel. The launch event, called “Villa Palermo” was held at the W Hotel in Dubai, bringing together media personalities, athletes, and partners from across the GCC to celebrate the launch of the classic-style shoe. The event featured live music, dancers, and DJ performances encapsulating the evening’s Italian “Dolce Vita” theme.

The event hosted different PUMA athletes and partners from various ongoing collaborations, including PUMA’s Manchester City, and AC Milan football clubs’ partnerships as well as representatives from Warehouse Gym, ISD Dubai Sports City, and Padel Pro. The event also saw the attendance of some of Dubai's most influential media personalities including athlete Lubna El Jawharji, podcaster Noor Stars, content creator Afrae Es-satte, Karate Olympic athlete Tarek Hamedi, and more.

Released in December 2023, the Palermo embodies elegance and comfort, with a signature Italian identity embedded in its style which also incorporates PUMA’s rich football heritage. Providing flexibility and versatility in its style, the shoe addresses current youth consumers’ preference for comfortable and classic style apparel.

Commenting on the release celebration, PUMA Middle East Managing Director Taner Seyis said: “We are very excited to be hosting various GCC talents, media, and partners at the Villa Palermo event. As a brand, PUMA aims to continue innovating its apparel to cater to consumers’ needs. While we integrate the latest technologies and trends, we consistently keep PUMA ‘s signature essence in every one of our offerings and products.”

