Procter & Gamble Empowers Women-Owned Businesses with Third Annual Women Entrepreneurs Academy

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Procter & Gamble (P&G) successfully concluded its third annual Women Entrepreneurs Academy. This initiative aimed to provide business development training for women-owned businesses, enabling them to take their businesses to the next level.

The event showcased a comprehensive curriculum covering various topics, including Building Leadership Skills, Aligning and Executing Business Strategy, Empowering Advocacy, Maximizing Impact & Influence, Brand Building Strategy, Leveraging Technology, Making Inroads to MNCs, Financial Business Modeling, and Procurement Processes. Sixteen selected participants attended training sessions and networking opportunities with industry leaders, gaining valuable insights into critical business domains.

The highlight of the event was the keynote speech by Her Excellency, Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary at Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), as well as an engaging panel discussion featuring influential figures from P&G and prominent market leaders, including Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Founder of Alignneficient; Nadine Mezher, Co-Founder of Sarwa; Halima Jumani, CEO and Co-Founder of Kibsons; Dima Tahtah, P&G Sales Senior Director; and Ihinosen Ebinum, P&G Purchasing Senior Director, moderated by Suad Shamma, P&G Senior Corporate Communications Manager. This diverse panel fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives.

This initiative is part of P&G’s ongoing commitment to equality and inclusion, empowering women-owned businesses and accelerating progress towards achieving gender equality, a core focus of the UN Sustainable Development Goal #5. To date, the program has benefited over 500 women from 12 countries, enabling them to acquire the essential skills and knowledge needed to initiate and expand their businesses successfully.





MENAFN14032024004993011075ID1107976719