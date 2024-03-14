Capital Bank Celebrates International Women's Day

(MENAFN- Advvise) On International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8th annually, Capital Bank organized a special event for its female employees to recognize and honor their significant role and contributions to the bank's growth and success.

The event featured interactive sessions, including different recreational activities aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being. Additionally, the event included a session focused on methods for coping with daily pressures and challenges while effectively managing emotions.

This event underscores Capital Bank's dedication to supporting and empowering women. The bank ensures a fair and equitable work environment, supports female employees in their professional journeys, and fosters skill development.

Employees expressed their enthusiasm for participating in the event, viewing it as an excellent opportunity to build connections and enhance personal skills.

Capital Bank stands out as a leading Jordanian institution that prioritizes its employees' well-being, recognizing them as fundamental to the bank's operations and advancement. This commitment is reflected in providing a positive workplace culture, opportunities for career growth, recognition of individual achievements, and support for maintaining a healthy work-life balance.







