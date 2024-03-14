EU Parliament approves landmark AI law

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, the European Union Parliament has approved the Artificial Intelligence Act, marking a significant step towards regulating the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI) while promoting innovation and safeguarding fundamental human rights. The regulation, which was negotiated with member states in December and received overwhelming support from MEPs, aims to establish comprehensive guidelines to ensure the responsible and ethical development of AI technologies within the European Union.



With 523 votes in favor, 46 against, and 49 abstentions, the adoption of the Artificial Intelligence Act underscores Europe's commitment to becoming a global leader in setting standards for AI governance. Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the internal market, hailed the legislation as positioning Europe at the forefront of AI regulation, emphasizing the importance of balancing innovation with ethical considerations.



Central to the AI Act is the categorization of AI technologies based on their level of risk, ranging from "unacceptable" practices, which are outright banned, to high, medium, and low-risk applications. The regulation prohibits certain AI applications that pose significant threats to the rights of citizens, including biometric categorization systems based on sensitive characteristics and the indiscriminate scraping of facial images for facial recognition databases.



Additionally, the legislation prohibits the use of AI for emotion recognition in workplaces and schools, social scoring, predictive policing based solely on profiling, and AI that manipulates human behavior or exploits vulnerabilities. The Act also imposes restrictions on the use of biometric identification systems by law enforcement, permitting their deployment only in narrowly defined situations and subject to strict safeguards.



Brando Benifei, co-rapporteur of the Internal Market Committee, highlighted the significance of the AI Act in addressing risks, creating opportunities, combating discrimination, and enhancing transparency in AI development. He emphasized that the legislation will ban unacceptable AI practices within the European Union, thereby protecting the rights of workers and citizens while fostering a climate of responsible innovation.



The adoption of the Artificial Intelligence Act represents a groundbreaking achievement for the European Union, establishing the world's first binding law on AI and signaling a proactive approach to regulating emerging technologies. As the European Union takes decisive steps to shape the future of AI, the Act serves as a testament to the Union's commitment to promoting ethical and accountable AI development while upholding fundamental human rights.

