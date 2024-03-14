Scholz brands Ukraine ‘red line’

(MENAFN) In a significant address to lawmakers in the Bundestag, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underscored his steadfast refusal to authorize the transfer of Berlin's long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, delineating this decision as a firm "red line" in Germany's foreign policy stance. Despite mounting pressure from Kiev, which has vocalized its urgent need for additional weaponry and ammunition to bolster its defenses against Russian aggression, Scholz remains resolute in his cautionary approach.



The reluctance to supply Taurus missiles stems from Scholz's apprehensions regarding the potential escalation of the conflict should such advanced weaponry fall into Ukrainian hands. Expressing concerns about the possibility of Kiev utilizing the missiles to strike targets deep within Russian territory, including major cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg, the Chancellor emphasized the need for prudence in navigating the delicate geopolitical landscape of the region.



During a plenary session, Scholz reiterated his position to lawmakers, emphasizing the inherent risks associated with supplying Taurus missiles without direct involvement and oversight from German military personnel. Citing concerns about the responsible deployment and targeting of such sophisticated weaponry, Scholz highlighted the imperative of safeguarding against inadvertent German entanglement in the conflict.



Asserting his commitment to preventing Germany from becoming embroiled in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Scholz framed his cautious approach as a demonstration of prudent governance aimed at protecting the interests and safety of German citizens.



Emphasizing the need for judicious decision-making and thoughtful deliberation, he underscored the gravity of the responsibilities inherent in shaping Germany's role in the ongoing crisis.



The potential ramifications of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine have not gone unnoticed by the Kremlin, which has closely monitored developments surrounding Germany's military capabilities and intentions. A leaked recording of top German military officials discussing the potential use of the missiles to target Russia's Crimean Bridge heightened tensions and drew sharp rebukes from Moscow, with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accusing Germany of preparing for conflict.



As Germany navigates the complex geopolitical dynamics of the Ukraine crisis, Chancellor Scholz's firm stance on the issue of arms transfers underscores the delicate balancing act between supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities and mitigating the risk of exacerbating tensions with Russia. In an era defined by geopolitical uncertainty, Scholz's commitment to prudence and cautious diplomacy resonates as a guiding principle in shaping Germany's role on the world stage.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976676