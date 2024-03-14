Moody’s affirms positive outlook for Saudi banking sector

(MENAFN) Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed a positive outlook for Saudi Arabia's banking sector, citing the Kingdom's ongoing economic diversification initiatives as a key contributing factor. In its most recent report, the US-based credit rating agency emphasized that the implementation of various economic diversification programs has had a positive impact on the banking sector's prospects. These initiatives aim to reduce the country's reliance on oil revenues and promote growth in non-oil sectors, thereby enhancing overall economic resilience and stability.



According to Moody's analysis, the demand for credit is expected to increase significantly, particularly for government-backed projects, which will in turn drive improvements in loan performance. This heightened demand for credit is anticipated to result in robust profitability for banks operating in Saudi Arabia. The report underscores the pivotal role played by government-supported initiatives in stimulating economic activity and creating opportunities for the banking sector to expand its lending activities.



“The banks’ operating environment will continue to be supported by the strong momentum in the non-oil sector, which will benefit from the accelerated implementation of the economic diversification agenda,” Moody’s declared.



According to the report, the anticipated reversal in the interest rate cycle may exert pressure on margins, although the impact of lower rates could be mitigated by factors such as loan growth and reduced funding costs.



Moody's also observed that the banking sector in Saudi Arabia faces risks stemming from its significant dependence on government deposits and heightened market funding, driven by substantial credit expansion.



“Our positive outlook also captures the government’s strengthening capacity to support banks. Heightened geopolitical tensions or much lower oil prices remain risks,” it further mentioned.

