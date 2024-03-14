US House votes to force TikTok separation from Chinese parent company

(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday with an overwhelming majority, aimed at compelling TikTok to sever its ties with its Chinese parent company or face a ban in the United States. This legislative move represents a significant setback for the popular video-sharing app, which has experienced a surge in global popularity. However, concerns have also arisen regarding its Chinese ownership and potential susceptibility to influence from the Communist Party in Beijing.



The proposed legislation garnered bipartisan support, with 352 lawmakers voting in favor and 65 against, marking a rare moment of unity in the politically polarized landscape of Washington. The decision to target TikTok with such measures has caught many observers by surprise, given the platform's large and dedicated user base, particularly among young people. This move underscores the perceived risks associated with TikTok's ownership and its implications for national security.



The bipartisan support for the bill also reflects the recognition among lawmakers of the importance of addressing potential security threats posed by foreign-owned technology companies, especially in an election year where the youth vote is expected to play a crucial role. Despite the potential backlash from TikTok's passionate young users, lawmakers appear determined to prioritize national security concerns and mitigate risks associated with foreign influence in the digital sphere.



“Today’s bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress’ opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans, and signals our resolve to deter our enemies,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson stated following the vote.



“I urge the Senate to pass this bill and send it to the President so he can sign it into law.”



However, the future of the bill remains uncertain in the Senate, where some members are hesitant to take a decisive stance against an app that boasts 170 million users in the United States.



The White House has indicated that President Joe Biden is prepared to sign the bill, officially titled the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, into law should it pass through the legislative process and reach his desk.

