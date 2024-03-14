Advantages of eSIM technology outshine traditional physical cards

(MENAFN) Analysts have attributed a surge in eSim adoption to a boom in travel and a gradual but consistent transition away from physical SIM card slots by smartphone manufacturers like Apple.



Ankit Malhotra, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint, a global technology research firm, forecasts that over six billion eSim-capable devices will be shipped by 2026.



This indicates a significant uptick in the adoption of embedded SIM technology, driven by factors such as increased travel activity and the ongoing shift towards more streamlined and versatile connectivity solutions in mobile devices.



"Nobody wants to lose customers," he stated.



For years, smartphones have depended on physical SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) cards, typically the size of a fingernail, to facilitate connectivity with phone and data plans. Despite their widespread use, physical SIM cards have posed challenges, particularly for international travelers.



Upon arriving in a new country, it's a common practice for individuals to visit a store to purchase a SIM card and then meticulously install it in their phones. This process, considered cumbersome compared to the advanced capabilities of smartphones, has been a source of frustration for many users.



However, with the advent of eSIM (embedded SIM) technology, users now have a more convenient alternative. eSIM technology allows users to quickly switch between phone providers without the need for physical SIM cards.



This innovative solution eliminates the need for purchasing and installing new SIM cards, streamlining the process of connecting to phone and data plans. As a result, eSIM technology has gained traction among smartphone users seeking greater flexibility and simplicity in managing their connectivity options.



"Earlier operators were not that willing to adopt eSims because they thought it might churn their subscribers," declared Mr Malhotra. he further mentioned that the technology has been available since 2016.

