Msheireb Museums Highlights Impact Of Precision Medicine For Obesity And Diabetes Management

Doha, Qatar: In partnership with Sidra Medicine, Msheireb Museums hosted their first Science Cafe event on Monday,exploring the latest advances in precision medicine for tackling obesity and diabetes. Titled "Weight Matters: Tackling Obesity and Diabetes Through Science," the interactive sessiondrew crowds eager to learn from leading experts in the field,

The event kicked off with an insightful overview of precision medicine by Dr Sahar Da'as from Sidra Medicine, who is the main lead of the Science Café series. Attendees then heard from Msheireb Museums' Acting General Manager, Abdulla Al Naama, about the museum's DNA exhibition "Journey to the Heart of Life".

A key highlight was Sidra Medicine's Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine and the Director of the healthcare facility's Precision Medicine program, Dr Khalid Fakhro's presentation on the healthcare organization's cutting-edge Precision Medicine Programme, which aims to provide personalized healthcare to all its patients. Dr. Fakhro thanked Msheireb Museums for support in hosting such engaging community events,“Their commitment to public education aligns seamlessly with Sidra Medicine's own mission to advance health through science.”

The event also featured Dr. Tariq Chukir, an endocrinology consultant, who shared the latest scientific research and clinical applications for managing obesity and diabetes. Fitness coach Joelle Lahlouh highlighted the importance of an active lifestyle and led an engaging workout demo for the audience, whileHassan Saiqal showcased the importance of achieving a healthy, balanced diet.

"Msheireb Museums strives to be a place where our community can come together to discuss important topics from diverse angles," said the Acting General Manage. "We take pride in welcoming more curious minds seeking education and exchange, by curating experiences that enlighten, but also encourage people to connect through vibrant interaction."

By convening researchers, healthcare professionals, diet experts and fitness instructors, the event embodied one of the museum's goal's; to highlight the latest discussions on precision health and to empower visitors with knowledge about healthy living.

Dr, Sahar Da'as concluded by stating,“What a fantastic turn-out at our first event! It was a wonderful evening of getting a community of scientists, life style experts, parents and families together to discuss healthcare and science and their practical applications to our daily lives. We are looking forward to hosting our next session and making the Science Café series a regular, engaging and sought-after community event.”

Sidra Medicine and Msheireb Museums will continue to host theScience Cafe event series over the coming months to explore pivotal topics that raise awareness and spark curiosity, serving as a platform for discussions that exploressocial and health issues important to the community.