Ramadan Clothes Donation Campaign Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) - Electronic Health Solutions (EHS) collaborated with the Charity Clothing Bank, an initiative of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, to organize a clothing donation campaign during Ramadan.According to a press release on Thursday, EHS stated that the campaign was driven by social responsibility, aiming to assist needy Jordanian families and improve the living conditions of vulnerable groups in society by providing them with appropriate clothing.EHS employees volunteered to collect, organize, and box the clothes at the company premises. The donations were then handed over to the Charity Clothing Bank, which ensured their authenticity and safety before distributing them to deserving families.