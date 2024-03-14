Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Gaza Surpasses 31K

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 14 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza said the toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression and massacres in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 31,341 dead and 73,134 injured.It added in its daily statistical report for the 160th day of the aggression on Gaza that there are still many victims under the rubble and on the roads, as Israeli forces prevent ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.