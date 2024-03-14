ASE Sees 0.22% Uptick In Trading Activity

Amman, March 14 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) wrapped up its trading day on Thursday with a slight increase of 0.22 percent, settling at 2,499 points.Trading activity saw a total of 1.6 million shares exchanged, valued at about JD2.2 million, facilitated by 1,697 transactions.In terms of share price movements, 30 companies saw an increase, while 22 experienced a decrease. Share prices for 36 other companies remained unchanged.

