Cybersecurity Awareness Platform For RJ Employees Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) - Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ), in partnership with MetaCompliance, a prominent provider of information security training and awareness solutions, has introduced an interactive platform aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness among RJ employees.In a statement released on Thursday, RJ outlined that the platform's primary objective is to cultivate a digital culture and furnish employees with guidance to bolster their cybersecurity defenses.Samer Majali, CEO of RJ, emphasized the significance of establishing a comprehensive cybersecurity framework across all organizational tiers. He highlighted that the launch of the educational platform underscores RJ's commitment to fostering a secure environment and safeguarding information integrity.He asserted that the platform serves as a pivotal tool in equipping employees with the requisite knowledge and skills to uphold a secure and sustainable digital landscape.Furthermore, Majali underscored RJ's alignment with national initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, awareness, and capacity building in cybersecurity. He reiterated RJ's dedication to upholding data security in accordance with the highest international standards and best practices in the field.