Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Amb.


3/14/2024 7:19:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara on Thursday.
During the meeting, they talked about bilateral relations between the two friendly nations and issues of mutual interest. (end)
