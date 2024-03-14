Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara on Thursday. During the meeting, they talked about bilateral relations between the two friendly nations and issues of mutual interest. (end) mtm

