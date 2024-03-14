Iran reports 7 percent rise in aluminum ingot production in January-February period

(MENAFN) In the 10th Iranian calendar month, spanning from January 21 to February 19, Iran witnessed a notable increase in the production of aluminum ingots, with a rise of seven percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. According to data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the country's output of aluminum ingots reached 54,893 tons during this period, marking a significant uptick from the 51,416 tons recorded in the same month of the preceding year.



Furthermore, the data provided by IMIDRO indicate that Iran's leading aluminum producers achieved a total output of 582,200 tons of aluminum ingots during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to February 19, 2024. This figure represents an increase of 2,700 tons compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, highlighting a steady growth trend in the country's aluminum production sector.



Additionally, during the 11-month period of the current Iranian year, Iran's alumina companies collectively produced substantial quantities of alumina powder, aluminum hydrate, and bauxite. Specifically, the production figures for this period include 206,438 tons of alumina powder, 347,313 tons of aluminum hydrate, and 537,317 tons of bauxite. These statistics underscore the significant contributions of Iran's alumina industry to the overall production and supply chain of aluminum-related products within the country.

