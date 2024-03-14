Poster Auctions International's Rare Posters Auction #92, Held Live And Online March 3Rd, Tallies $1.6 Million In Sales

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY, USA, March 14, 2024 -- Poster Auctions International's (PAI) first sale of the year, on March 3, finished at $1,609,875. Rare Posters Auction XCII welcomed passionate bidding across various platforms.



Jack Rennert, president of PAI, noted that the inclusion of several exceptional posters helped drive the sale. ï¿1⁄2When you can offer a number of really spectacular posters, it gets collectors excited about the sale overall,ï¿1⁄2 he said. ï¿1⁄2This auction featured several rare and historic lithographs, billboards, and maquettes, which engaged bidders and led to great competitive fun.ï¿1⁄2



At any auction, there are works that are expected to spark attention and biddingï¿1⁄2and then there are posters that unexpectedly evoke fervent competition. Some of the underdogs of this sale include Ida van Bladelï¿1⁄2s 1971 Miss Leviï¿1⁄2s, which greatly succeeded its estimate of $1,400-$1,700 for a winning bid of $8,750. Raymond Savignacï¿1⁄2s 1962 Tintin Orange inspired similar competition, leading to a sale of $8,750 against its estimate of $3,000-$4,000. Milton Glaserï¿1⁄2s rare 1987 Superman exceeded its estimate of $2,000-$2,500 for a bid of $6,250. And Guillermo Labordeï¿1⁄2s 1930 1er Campeonato Mundial Football / Uruguay, for the first ever soccer World Cup, was won for $8,750 against its estimate of $3,000-$4,000.



All prices quoted include the buyerï¿1⁄2s premium.



Works from the Art Nouveau master, Alphonse Mucha, sold reliably well. His Reverie without text sold for $22,500 (est. $14,000-$17,000); the 1896 Job was won for $25,000 (est. $17,000-$20,000); the 1896 Zodiac was claimed for $35,000 (est. $17,000-$20,000). His 1902 larger format decorative panel, Precious Stones / La Topaze, inspired hearty bidding, leading to a win of $37,500 (est. $14,000-$17,000). His 1898 quartet, The Arts, went for $52,500 (est. $50,000-$60,000); his 1900 Printemps : Pocket Watch sold for $55,000 (est. $40,000-$50,000). One particular Mucha poster inspired unanticipated action: his rare 1907 Trinerï¿1⁄2s Bitter Wine topped out at $30,000 (est. $4,000-$5,000).



Art Nouveau works from Thï¿1⁄2ophile-Alexandre Steinlen also performed well at auction. His spectacular six-sheet billboard, Affiches Charles Verneau. ï¿1⁄2La Rue," from 1896, was secured for $62,500 (est. $60,000-$80,000)ï¿1⁄2the top sale of this auction. His 1899 Motocycles Comiot was sold for $37,500 (est. $20,000-$25,000), and the iconic 1896 Chat Noir / Prochainement was won for $25,000 (est. $17,000-$20,000).



Bridging the Art Nouveau and Art Deco eras, Leonetto Cappiello continued to inspire collectors at auction. His 1907 Congrï¿1⁄2s International des ï¿1⁄2tudiants sold for $9,375 (est. $5,000-$6,000); the rare 1912 Lï¿1⁄2Eau de Montmirail was won for $8,125 (est. $6,000-$8,000); his 1923 Figaro : Maquette was secured for $25,000 (est. $25,000-$30,000); his 1927 Nice sold for $10,625 (est. $6,000-$8,000).



Several Art Nouveau posters sold well at auction. The anonymous 1883 Liberty Enlightening the World sold for $4,750 (est. $2,000-$2,500); Manuel Oraziï¿1⁄2s 1900 Thï¿1⁄2ï¿1⁄2tre de Loï¿1⁄2e Fuller was won for $21,250 (est. $20,000-$25,000); Henri de Toulouse-Lautrecï¿1⁄2s 1893 P. Sescau / Photographe was claimed for $45,000 (est. $40,000-$50,000); this saleï¿1⁄2s catalogue cover, Paul Scheurichï¿1⁄2s 1912 Buttericks Moden-Revue, was swept up for $2,750 (est. $2,5000-$3,000).



Collectors were also excited about the Art Deco works on offer. Notable sales include A. M. Cassandreï¿1⁄2s 1925 Cycles Brillant, which was won for $13,750 (est. $10,000-$12,000); Edouard Courchinouxï¿1⁄2s ca. 1927 Salon de lï¿1⁄2Automobile : Maquette sold for $7,500 (est. $3,500-$4,000); the anonymous ca. 1930 California / Travel by Train was won for $5,000 (est. $4,000-$5,000); Emil Cardinauxï¿1⁄2s 1920 Palace Hotel / St. Moritz received a winning bid of $16,250 (est. $10,000-$12,000); Jean Chassaingï¿1⁄2s 1931 Josephine Baker was claimed for $23,750 (est. $14,000-$17,000); Paul Colinï¿1⁄2s 1926 Blackbirds : Maquette sold for $55,000 (est. $40,000-$50,000); Luciano Achille Mauzanï¿1⁄2s 1932 Exposicion de Radio was won for $10,625 (est. $6,000-$8,000).



To learn more, visit

Company :-Poster Auctions International, Inc.

User :- Jessica Adams

Email :...

Phone :-2127874000

Url :-