Copeland Showcases Advanced Cooling And Heating Solutions For Sustainable Future At ACREX India 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, March 14, 2024: Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, announced that it has been awarded the special jury recognition for 'Excellence in Innovation' and 'Energy Efficiency Award' at the ACREX India 2024 in New Delhi. The recently concluded industry exhibition applauded the company for its Copeland oil-free centrifugal compressor with Aero-lift bearing technology and ultra-high-temperature heat pump solution respectively, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.



"The recognition received at ACREX India 2024 for our industry-leading solutions testifies to our commitment and vision in advancing the next generation of climate technologies for the HVAC sector", said Sandeep Gupta, vice president & managing director, India for Copeland. "Through ACREX, we have engaged in meaningful conversations with the industry and highlighted how Copeland's solutions address the toughest challenges customers face in the heating and cooling sector today."



South Asia's largest exhibition on air conditioning, heating, ventilation and intelligent buildings, ACREX India, in its 24th edition, witnessed participation from 40 countries, highlighting advancements in technology in the HVAC sector. As part of the exhibition, Copeland showcased several cooling and heating solutions, including digital scroll solution process chillers, horizontal variable speed for transport air conditioning, cooling control solutions, next gen R410A solutions and R32 compressor solutions along with the winning solutions.



Copeland's oil-free centrifugal compressor is a low-complexity solution that delivers high performance with ground-breaking Aero-lift bearing technology, designed to increase efficiency in chiller applications with low-GWP refrigerants. The appreciation was supplemented with the 'Energy Efficiency Award' for the Copeland ultra high-temperature heat pump solution designed and optimized for ultra-high temperature applications such as waste heat recovery, surface processing, drying and distillation.



Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, combines category-leading brands in compression, controls, software and monitoring for heating, cooling and refrigeration. With best-in-class engineering and design and the broadest portfolio of modulated solutions, we're not just setting the standard for compressor leadership; we're pioneering its evolution. Combining our technology with our smart energy management solutions, we can regulate, track and optimize conditions to help protect temperature-sensitive goods over land and sea, while delivering comfort in any space. Through energy-efficient products, regulation-ready solutions and expertise, we're revolutionizing the next generation of climate technology for the better.

