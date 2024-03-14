Gaza officials voice doubts on effectiveness of humanitarian aid sea route

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Gaza's government media office expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of a sea route aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to alleviate famine in the besieged enclave. The doubts arose after a ship carrying humanitarian aid departed from the Greek Cypriot Administration on Tuesday, as reported by the international charity World Central Kitchen.



The aid ship was intended to be part of a maritime corridor established to transport aid to the Palestinian enclave, which has been enduring a severe Israeli blockade since last October. Despite the efforts to provide relief through this sea route, Gaza's government media office raised concerns about the potential impact and success of such initiatives in addressing the dire humanitarian situation in the region.



“Relief efforts remain below the minimum required to relieve the humanitarian catastrophe afflicting our people,” Salama Maarouf, the chief of the media office, made the statement.



“It remains unclear where the aid ships will dock and how will they reach Gaza’s coast, therefore the success of this sea route remains to be seen.”



Maarouf urged for increased pressure on Israel to permit the passage of humanitarian aid through land terminals connecting Egypt and Gaza.



“The international community must come together before it is too late to save those dying of hunger,” he further mentioned.



More than 31,272 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives in Gaza, with over 73,024 others sustaining injuries, amidst widespread destruction and shortages of essential goods.



Additionally, Israel has enforced a severe blockade on the Palestinian enclave, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and pushing its population, especially those in the northern Gaza region, to the brink of starvation.

