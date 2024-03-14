TV, Radio Transmitters Disabled In Four Districts Of Sumy Region Following Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of Russian strikes targeted radio communication towers in Sumy region where a number of transmitters were disabled in four districts.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform saw.

"Russian criminals launched missile attacks and airstrikes against radio transmission facilities in Sumy region. TV and radio transmitters in Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillia, and Trostienets were temporarily disabled," the administration says.

Ukrainian TV and radio signal is down in part of the region, the report reads.

There may also be disruptions to mobile communications across the region.

"The enemy is waging an information war, too, destroying Ukrainian broadcasting. We will not allow them to prevail. The fallout is currently being analyzed and recovery plans are already being drafted. Do not succumb to panic and media provocations. Switch to alternative communication means and trust only verified information sources," regional administration chief Volodymyr Artiukh said, addressing citizens.

As reported earlier, on March 14, the Russians attacked civil infrastructure in four settlements across Sumy region: Sumy, Shostka, Trostianets, and Bilopillia, employing Shahed kamikaze drones Shostka and Trostianets were also targeted in missile strikes. Emergency response teams are working at the sites of the strikes.

The Russians also targeted TV transmission infrastructure in Kharkiv region overnight Thursday, which suggest a coordinated effort to disrupt communications in two regions of Ukraine bordering Russia.