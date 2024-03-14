Yermak, Rasmussen Discuss Ukraine's Integration Into Euro-Atlantic Security System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General and former Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen have discussed the steps necessary for Ukraine's integration into the Euro-Atlantic security system.

That's according to the Office of the President , Ukrinform reports.

Yermak and Rasmussen held another virtual meeting of the International Working Group on Ukraine's Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Both parties discussed Ukraine's progress towards integration into the Euro-Atlantic security system and the necessary steps.

"Inviting Ukraine to join NATO will not lead to an escalation of the war. On the contrary, the absence of an invitation will be a signal for new escalations. It is important to understand that Putin has already crossed the 'red lines.' He is a new Hitler after the Second World War. For him, there are no rational arguments that will make him stop," Yermak said.

He also informed members of the group about the situation on the front lines and emphasized the importance of the U.S. Congress adopting a decision to support Ukraine as soon as possible.

Yermak also reported on preparations for the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

"No one is discussing the very idea of the summit anymore, but they are debating the format, results, documents that can be agreed upon at the summit. And, of course, it is our principled position that only countries that respect international law should attend the first inaugural Peace Summit, therefore Russia will not be invited to it," he said.

Rasmussen stressed the importance of ensuring further military support for Ukraine.

"Our responsibility is that we are determined to guarantee Ukraine's victory. Otherwise, we risk endangering not only Ukraine but also the whole world. Putin insists that this war cannot be won. We cannot accept these Kremlin calls. We need to fight back with a bold proposal, which is the goal of our group," he said.

Rasmussen added that members of the group should use all available tools so that Ukraine gets everything it needs to protect the civilian population and soldiers on the front line.

He also noted the importance of continuing work at the level of NATO member countries to achieve positive decisions at the NATO summit, which is to be held in Washington.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, and Yermak's advisers Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz also attended the meeting.

Photo credit: Office of the President