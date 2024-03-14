Bundestag Discussing Transfer Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the German parliament, the Bundestag, are discussing an item put on the session's agenda entitled "Consistently continue support for Ukraine - the delivery of the Taurus cruise missile."

That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The initiator of a respective submission was the largest opposition faction - CDU/CSU. The roll-call vote will be preceded by an almost one-and-a-half-hour debate.

"The preparation and transfer of heavy weapons by Germany and other allied states has allowed Ukraine to resist Russian aggression in a heroic defensive battle and to prevent further large-scale achievements of the Russian aggressors," the conservative bloc's deputies said in a statement.

They added that despite the aid already provided, Ukrainian troops lack the ability to target Russian supply lines, command posts, and logistics structures to create a basis for further successful offensive operations. The submission recalls that Ukraine asked Germany to supply it with Taurus cruise missiles back in May 2023.

MPs criticized the "too indecisive position of the federal government and its constant excuses."

The submission states that the federal government, if it is truly pursuing the goal that Ukraine should win this war, then it should hand over such an effective system. It is also noted that this is in Germany's own security interests.

Scholz says transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine unacceptable

On March 13, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in the Bundestag that he was against the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. He called it "irresponsible" to use these weapons systems without the participation and control of German soldiers. The chancellor considers the involvement of the German military in the war absolutely unacceptable.

The Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs also recommended rejecting the proposal.

Illustration picture