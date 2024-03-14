Peshawar Michni Gate Attack Claims Life Of Injured ASI, Toll Rises To Three

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Peshawar Michni Gate attack, which targeted the police station, has claimed another life as the injured Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mazhar Khan passed away. With this loss, the total number of police personnel killed in the attack has risen to three.

ASI Mazhar Khan, who sustained injuries in the assault, had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Peshawar.

The funeral prayers for the deceased ASI were conducted with full official honors at Police Lines, commemorating his service and sacrifice.

The attack occurred on March 12 at Michni Gate Police Station, Daag Lara, in Peshawar, where terrorists launched a brazen assault. ASI Mazhar Khan was among those injured, while Constables Ajmal and Siraj lost their lives in the tragic incident.