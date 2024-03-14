Arab Parliament Pres. Calls For Countering Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 14 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament President Adel Al-Asoomi called for exerting more efforts to combat Islamophobia worldwide.

Al-Asoomi said on Thursday, in a statement marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, that it became very dangerous for Muslims in foreign countries, where they face many types of racism and discrimination as a result of relating Islam to terrorism.

Al-Asoomi urged for launching initiatives that aim at spreading a culture of tolerance and combat discrimination stressing on showcasing the real image of Islam and Muslims.

He warned against the islamophobia campaigns that ruined Islam's image by falsely connecting terrorist groups that have carried out many terrorist operations under the name of Islam.

The statement pointed out the importance of this occasion to remind people that terrorism is not connected to a specific place nor religion however, recently people started to link Islam to terrorism which resulted in escalating hate toward Muslims. (end)

