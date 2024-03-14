Lazio confirms Maurizio Sarri's resignation as head coach

(MENAFN) Lazio, the Italian Serie A club, officially confirmed the resignation of Maurizio Sarri from his position as head coach. Sarri, aged 65, departed the Rome-based club following a string of disappointing results, including five defeats in the last six games across all competitions. In the wake of Sarri's departure, his assistant Giovanni Martusciello assumed interim charge of the team's coaching responsibilities.



A seasoned coach with experience at top clubs like Napoli and Chelsea, Sarri had a brief tenure at Lazio, having joined the club in 2021. Despite leading Juventus to the Italian league title in 2020, Sarri struggled to replicate his previous successes during his time with Lazio. Notably, in his debut season with the club, Sarri guided Lazio to a second-place finish in Serie A, marking the team's best league performance since their title win in 2000 under the management of Sven-Goran Eriksson.



However, this season has been challenging for Lazio, currently positioned ninth in Serie A with 40 points. Inter Milan leads the Serie A standings with 75 points from 28 matches. The recent defeat suffered by Lazio against Bayern Munich, where they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last 16 after a 3-0 loss, added to the pressure on Sarri and the team.



Sarri's resignation signifies a significant change for Lazio as they seek to regroup and potentially appoint a new head coach to steer the club forward amidst their ongoing campaign in Serie A and other competitions.

