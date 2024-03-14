Turkish benchmark stock index drops 1.75 percent in midweek trading

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index concluded the midweek trading session at 8,910.23 points, marking a decline of 1.75 percent compared to the previous day's close. Beginning the day at 9,091.85 points, the BIST 100 index experienced a decrease of 158.8 points by the end of trading, reflecting a downward trend in market sentiment. Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between its lowest value of 8,910.23 and its daily high of 9,091.85, indicating volatility in market movements.



Amidst the trading session, a total of 11 indexes saw an increase in value, while 87 indexes recorded a decline, highlighting a mixed performance across different sectors of the market. The total transaction volume for the day amounted to 91 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.84 billion, with the overall value of the index estimated at 7.58 trillion liras, or approximately USD237.2 billion.



In terms of foreign exchange rates, the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.0950, the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 35.1690, and the GBP/TRY traded at 41.0615 as of 7:10 PM local time (1610GMT). Additionally, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,170.82, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD83.90, indicating fluctuations in commodity prices amidst the broader market movements.

