US stock exchanges open Wednesday’s session mixed

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US stock market opened with a mixed performance, reflecting divergent movements across major indices. The Dow Jones industrial average began the trading day on a positive note, gaining 58 points or 0.15 percent, reaching a level of 39,063 at 9:57 a.m. EDT. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a slight decline, dropping seven points or 0.15 percent to 5,167. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 84 points or 0.52 percent, settling at 16,181 during the same period.



Amidst this mixed market sentiment, indicators such as the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, showed a modest uptick of 0.4 percent, reaching 13.90. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield saw a slight increase of 0.6 percent, rising to 4.180 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index exhibited a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent, resting at 102.82, while the euro gained 0.12 percent against the greenback, trading at USD1.0936.



Meanwhile, in the commodities market, precious metals experienced upward momentum, with gold edging up by 0.4 percent to USD2,167 per ounce and silver increasing by 1.1 percent to USD24.40.



Oil prices surged significantly, with global benchmark Brent crude reaching USD83.83 per barrel, up more than 2.3 percent, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude climbed to USD79.67.



In the cryptocurrency realm, Bitcoin witnessed a slight decline of 0.6 percent, trading at USD72,534, while Ethereum also experienced a modest loss of 0.7 percent, reaching USD3,987.



Overall, amidst a mixed market landscape, various asset classes displayed diverse movements, reflecting the complex interplay of factors influencing investor sentiment and market dynamics. As investors navigate evolving economic conditions and geopolitical developments, market participants closely monitor these indicators to assess risks and opportunities in the financial markets.

MENAFN14032024000045015839ID1107976453