Mortgage applications in US surge by 7.1 percent, driven by declining rates

(MENAFN) According to a report released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), mortgage applications in the United States surged by 7.1 percent last week, driven by declining mortgage rates.



The market composite index, which gauges mortgage loan application volume, saw a 7.1 percent increase on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ending March 8. On an unadjusted basis, the index rose by 8 percent compared to the previous week.



"While these percentage increases are large, the level of refinance activity remains quite low, and we expect that most of this activity reflects borrowers who took out a loan at or near the peak of rates in the past two years," Mike Fratantoni, the chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), made the statement.



The latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) revealed a notable decline in average contract interest rates for various mortgage products in the United States. Specifically, the average contract interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage decreased to 6.77 percent, down from 6.86 percent reported in the previous week. Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages experienced a significant drop, falling to 6.37 percent from the previous week's rate of 6.66 percent. These decreases in interest rates signal a potentially favorable environment for prospective homebuyers or homeowners seeking to refinance their existing mortgages.



It's worth noting that the MBA survey, which provides these interest rate metrics, encompasses a substantial portion of the US retail residential mortgage market, covering more than 75 percent of mortgage applications. As such, the data offers valuable insights into prevailing trends and dynamics within the mortgage lending landscape. The observed declines in interest rates may serve as a catalyst for increased mortgage application activity, as lower rates often incentivize individuals to pursue home purchases or refinancing opportunities to capitalize on potentially more affordable financing options.



Overall, the combination of reduced interest rates and the expansive coverage provided by the MBA survey underscores the significance of these findings in understanding the broader implications for the US housing market and the economy at large. These developments may influence consumer behavior and lending activity, shaping the trajectory of the residential real estate sector and contributing to the ongoing dynamics of the US housing market.

