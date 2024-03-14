Germany sees 3 percent year-on-year decline in wholesale prices

(MENAFN) According to data released by the federal statistics bureau Destatis on Wednesday, wholesale prices in Germany experienced a notable decline of 3 percent on a year-on-year basis in February. This decrease reflects a significant shift in pricing dynamics within the wholesale sector compared to the same period in the previous year. Additionally, Destatis reported a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent in wholesale prices when compared to the previous month, indicating a slight downward trend in pricing levels over the short term.



Destatis highlighted that the primary driver behind the observed decline in wholesale inflation was the notable decrease in the prices of mineral oil products during the month of February. This particular sector experienced a substantial reduction in prices on a yearly basis, exerting significant downward pressure on wholesale inflation overall. The impact of these price declines underscores the influence of external factors, such as fluctuations in global commodity markets, on wholesale pricing dynamics within Germany.



The data provided by Destatis offers valuable insights into the evolving economic landscape in Germany, particularly with regard to pricing trends within the wholesale sector. The observed decline in wholesale prices not only reflects the current state of economic conditions but also holds implications for broader inflationary trends and overall economic stability.



"Lower year-on-year wholesale prices were recorded in particular for grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds and animal feeds (-20.8 percent), chemical products (-15.0 percent), metals and metal ores (-14.4 percent), milk, milk products, eggs, edible fats and oils (-6.1 percent)," said the bureau.



Destatis added: "By contrast, the wholesale prices of fruit, vegetables and potatoes (+7.3 percent) were higher than in February 2023. The prices of beverages (+5.1 percent) and tobacco products (+5.0 percent) were also up at wholesale level in February 2024 compared with a year earlier."

