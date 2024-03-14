US records USD296B federal budget deficit in January

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Treasury Department on Tuesday, the United States recorded a federal budget deficit of USD296 billion in January. This deficit represents the disparity between the total receipts, or income, which amounted to approximately USD271 billion for the month, and the total outlays, or spending, which reached USD567 billion during the same period.



Breaking down the receipts, a substantial portion came from social insurance and retirement, totaling USD129 billion, while individual income taxes contributed USD121 billion to the overall income for January. On the expenditure side, social security payments amounted to USD121 billion, with income security expenditures standing at USD90 billion.



Looking ahead to the broader fiscal landscape for the 2024 fiscal year, spanning from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, the budget deficit stands at USD828 billion. During this period, the government recorded more than USD1.85 trillion in income, while expenditures reached approximately USD2.68 trillion.



These figures provide insight into the ongoing fiscal dynamics within the U.S. federal budget, illustrating the balance between revenue generation and government spending. The data underscores the importance of effective fiscal management and policy decisions in addressing budgetary challenges and ensuring financial stability within the nation's economy.

