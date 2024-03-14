Adidas reports USD63.4M net loss in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, Adidas, the German sportswear corporation, reported a net loss as per a press statement released on Wednesday.



The net loss for the year amounted to €58 million (USD63.4 million), a significant decrease from the net income of €254 million recorded in 2022. Sales for the year totaled €21.4 billion, marking a 4.8 percent decline compared to the previous year.



In spite of the net loss, the company's board recommended a dividend payout of €0.70 per share, maintaining the same level as the previous year.



“Although by far not good enough, 2023 ended better than what I had expected at the beginning of the year,” Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden declared. “Despite losing a lot of Yeezy revenue and a very conservative sell-in strategy, we managed to have flat revenues.”



In October 2022, Adidas ended its partnership with rapper Kanye West, halting the sale of the lucrative Yeezy sneaker line.



Gulden expressed optimism for the brand's prospects in 2024, citing the opportunity to showcase it through events such as the Olympics, Paralympics, EURO 24, Copa, and other sporting occasions.



“I really look forward to celebrating live sport with a lot of fans. I think a lot of people all over the world look forward to sport parties! This will also support our business,” he stated.



“We still have a lot of work to do, but I feel very confident we are on the right track. We will bring adidas back again. Give us some time and we will again say – we got this!”

