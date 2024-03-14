Young Officers Should Play Role Of Engine Of Govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the newly appointed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and treasurer/account officers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to discharge their role as the engine of the government.

"Today, technology has improved a lot. By the time you come to the field, we will have succeeded in digitizing all the revenue functions. Even after this, cases of revenue-related disputes will arise. In such a situation, to settle these matters, you will have to stay in your tehsil and focus. Also, the pendency will have to be resolved in a time-bound manner," he said.

The chief minister distributed appointment letters to the newly selected officers on Thursday and said, "For the first time, any commission and board has completed the selection process in just nine months. The selection process was completely fair and transparent without any recommendation or interference. Those who tried to tamper with the integrity of the examination have suffered the consequences. Their houses were raided and properties confiscated. The government has decided to teach all those who play with the future of the youth a fitting lesson."

The chief minister said, "You have 30 to 35 years to serve the public and to seek their blessings for a bright future. As a result of our effective action plan, jobs and employment have been provided to crores of youth in the state while the state's per capita income and GDP have increased significantly. UP has emerged as the country's second-largest economy. Such a thing happens when the government acts with honesty".

CM Yogi Adityanath stated further, "Our responsibility should be to provide justice to the underprivileged people. We should stand with them. The role of Deputy SP is essential in maintaining law and order and resolving revenue-related matters. They must regularly visit the police station and watch every activity including preparation of the charge sheet.”

Expressing confidence in the newly selected candidates, he said, "You will take forward the pace of work of the state government with honesty. Also, keep in mind the interests of the public and make quick decisions so that you come out with an image of an officer of good administration.”

The Yogi Adityanath government has provided jobs to more than 6.5 lakh youth under Mission Rozgar in the last seven years.

The chief minister said, "You must have seen that those who faced identity crisis in the state earlier, proudly say today that they belong to Uttar Pradesh. The transformation has been facilitated by the government's decision-making process."